BPD: 3 arrested on suspicion of DUI at checkpoint

Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations were caught during a checkpoint held in the 200 block of Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It took place from 6:30 p.m Friday until 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,628 vehicles were screened by officers.
The BPD also reported that:
• Five drivers were detained to check their sobriety.
• A firearm was seized. Driver Jesus Romero, 41, was unlicensed, and the firearm was not registered.
• Forty-four people were cited for driving while unlicensed.
• Eleven drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
• Fifty-six vehicles were seized at the checkpoint. Thirty-nine of those vehicles were impounded and 17 were released to licensed drivers.
The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.