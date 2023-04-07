 Skip to main content
BPD: 3 arrested in connection with tobacco store burglary

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with a burglary at a tobacco store.

Bakersfield Police Department officers went to Cigarette World on Auburn Street after getting a call about a burglary in progress at 1:04 a.m. The suspects left the store before officers arrived, police reported.

