BPD: 3 arrested after car chase into Tulare County

Three people were arrested after a car chase on suspicion of attempted murder and carjacking, among other crimes, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers received carjacking reports late Friday night in the area of Bank and F streets. During the theft of a car, one of the suspects attempted to fire a gun, police say.
The gun malfunctioned and the suspects fled with the victim’s vehicle, according to a BPD news release.
Officers located the victim’s vehicle early Saturday morning in the area of Lincoln and Millner streets. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects failed to yield, police say.
A lengthy car chase lasted from Highway 99 north, past Pixley. The car then began to travel south on Highway 99, according to the BPD’s news release.
The car stopped after running out of gas, police say. Two minors and Jose Gonzalez, 18, were arrested by the BPD.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.