BPD: 20 cited for driving without valid license

While nobody was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Friday night checkpoint, 20 people were cited for either driving without a license or with a suspended license.
Bakersfield Police conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Coffee Road.
Officers screened 1,802 vehicles. Three drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety level, but none were arrested for DUI, BPD reported in a news release.
Thirteen drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, while seven were cited for driving with a suspended license. Twenty vehicles were seized at the checkpoint; 15 of those vehicles were impounded and five were released to licensed drivers.
Police remind the public to call 911 if a suspected impaired driver is seen.