BPD: 20 cited for driving without valid license

While nobody was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Friday night checkpoint, 20 people were cited for either driving without a license or with a suspended license.

Bakersfield Police conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Coffee Road.

