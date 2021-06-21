BPD: 2-year-old girl hurt by bullet, glass fragments in shooting that also crtically injured 2 adults

A 2-year-old girl had minor injuries and two adults were critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Bakersfield police said Monday.
Before officers arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m., the victims had been taken to a hospital by private means. A man and a woman were hit by gunfire.
Two suspects approached the man on foot and fired multiple rounds as he was getting into his vehicle, police said in a news release. The woman and the child were in the vehicle.
Police had limited descriptions of the suspects, saying they were Black men with slim builds, one wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and the other a light colored T-shirt.
BPD said the adults who were shot are in critical condition.
The investigation is underway. Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.