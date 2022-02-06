BPD: 2 shot at apparent car rally on White Lane

Two men at an apparent car rally in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2300 block of White Lane were shot Saturday night after a fight broke out, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. found a man with major injuries from a gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to a BPD news release. A second man arrived at a hospital with a minor gunshot wound, and was treated and released.
Police said a large crowd gathered. A physical fight broke out among several people. During the fight, police reported, several witnesses saw two men fire multiple shots.
BPD asks that anyone with information call Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.