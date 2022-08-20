 Skip to main content
BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.

