BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
The driver of the patrol vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and his passenger had minor injuries, BPD reported. The names of the officers were not released. Both were reported to be in stable condition after going to the hospital by ambulance.
The officers had tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at 11:33 a.m., but the suspect led them on a pursuit. The officers entered the Highway 58 eastbound on-ramp from Union Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, BPD said in the news release.
California Highway Patrol officers found the abandoned suspect vehicle; the suspect was not found.
The Bakersfield Police Department Motor Collision Investigation Team is investigating The Highway 58 eastbound on-ramp was to be closed for about two hours.
BPD asks that anyone with information call them at 661-327-7111 or the Motor Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967 or send an anonymous tip to www.bakersfieldpd.us by clicking on the “Submit an Anonymous Tip” link.