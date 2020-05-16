Bakersfield Police reported Saturday afternoon that two girls who were considered to be at-risk because they ran away for the first time were located unharmed.
Shane Bumacod and Cecilia Colin had last been seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Riverlakes Drive and Hageman Road, police said in a news release.
