A Bakersfield Police officer's stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations led to finding a loaded AR-15 rifle and an additional loaded firearm.
An officer stopped the vehicle at about 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the area of White Lane and Stine Road, police said.
Fabian Cruz, 25, and Filemon Bello, 28, were arrested on suspicion of several firearms and gang-related charges, BPD said in a news release. Police said they are both prohibited from having firearms.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
