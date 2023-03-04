 Skip to main content
BPD: 2 die after vehicle continues past dead-end, onto Highway 99

Two people were killed early Saturday morning when the Honda in which they were passengers failed to stop at a dead-end, entered Highway 99 and was struck by a Dodge truck, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

It happened at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver heading east didn't stop at the end of McKee Road and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway, where it was hit and the Honda was fully engulfed in flames.

