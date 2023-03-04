BPD: 2 die after vehicle continues past dead-end, onto Highway 99

Two people were killed early Saturday morning when the Honda in which they were passengers failed to stop at a dead-end, entered Highway 99 and was struck by a Dodge truck, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It happened at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver heading east didn't stop at the end of McKee Road and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway, where it was hit and the Honda was fully engulfed in flames.
While the woman who was driving was able to get out of the vehicle despite serious injuries, the other woman in the car and a 15-year-old girl died at the scene, BPD said. Their identities have not been released.
The Honda's driver was taken to a hospital; the adults occupants — BPD did not say how many — of the Dodge truck also had serious injuries and were taken a hospital.
The incident is under investigation. The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in the area were closed for several hours.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.