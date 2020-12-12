A man and a woman died of apparent gunshot wounds Friday night in northeast Bakersfield, police said.
Bakersfield Police were dispatched at about 7:16 p.m. to a residence in the 9700 block of Richland Hills Lane for a report of an attempted suicide, BPD said in a news release. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A woman was found dead in the residence, police said, from apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.