Two adults died and two adults are in critical condition following what Bakersfield Police called a DUI crash that happened Sunday morning.
Police were called at 2:17 a.m. to the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane regarding a major injury collision involving three vehicles, BPD said in a news release.
Two adults died at the scene, and two adults were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
Jesus Moran Mendoza, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, BPD reported.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Major Collision Investigation Team at 326-3967 or BPD at 327-7111.