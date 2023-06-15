Two people were arrested Sunday in connection to stealing a combined $20,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Bakersfield, police said Thursday.
Officers stopped two people in the 1800 block of Weedpatch Highway to execute multiple arrest warrants stemming from retail thefts.
Catalina Hernandez, 29, was arrested in connection to stealing more than $8,000 from Sunglass Hut and Don Roberto’s Jewelers, police reported. She was charged with felony grand theft.
David Gonzalez, 35, was accused of seven theft incidents, taking more than $12,000, from Sunglass Hut, Don Roberto’s Jewelers, City Nails Beauty Supply, WSS Shoes and Office Depot, police wrote. He has been charged with two felony counts of grand theft, four misdemeanor counts of petty theft, shoplifting, firearm and weapons charges.