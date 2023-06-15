Retail theft

Police said they recovered a gun and drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop. David Gonzalez is accused of illegally having a firearm with a scratched out serial number and methamphetamines. 

 Bakersfield Police Department

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection to stealing a combined $20,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Bakersfield, police said Thursday.

Officers stopped two people in the 1800 block of Weedpatch Highway to execute multiple arrest warrants stemming from retail thefts.