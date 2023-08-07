Two Bakersfield men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police said they shot at a group of people, which included four kids, during a fight with victims, police said Monday.
No one was injured in the shooting and Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton didn’t disclose Monday how many people total were in the group, if it included adults or the children’s ages. Officers went at about 8:57 p.m. to the 5400 block of Monitor Street and learned Francisco Meza, 36, and Salvador Mora, 38, fought with the victims, shot at them and left in a vehicle, a news release said.