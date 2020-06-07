A 17-yar-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the 2600 block of Edmonton Street in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers were dispatched there at about 10:35 p.m. to reports of shots fired and an assault with a deadly weapon, police said. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a detached garage, BPD said in a news release.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
Other people who were in the vehicle fled before officers arrived.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Tommy Hernandez at 326-3501 or BPD at 327-7111.
