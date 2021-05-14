You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: 17-year-old being treated at hospital after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the 2600 block of South Chester Avenue.

Police responded to the scene at 11:04 a.m. in regards to a shooting and located a 17-year-old juvenile victim in a vehicle suffering from a moderate gunshot wound, according to a news release from the BPD. The teenager was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect fired several shots at the victim who was driving by as a passenger in a vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

