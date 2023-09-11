Slide Breaking News (copy)

Bakersfield police said Monday they recently arrested 16 people accused of taking part this year in 59 thefts at places including Valley Plaza department stores.

A total of 17 people were arrested over a roughly two-week period in connection with stealing about 178 different products totaling about $7,000 value, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said. Macy’s Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. were among the businesses reportedly hit by shoplifting.

