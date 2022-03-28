BPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Truxtun

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported that three people were shot early Monday morning in the 1200 block of East Truxtun Avenue.
BPD responded to a report from ShotSpotter, its gunfire-detection program, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Mariscos Uruapan, according to a BPD news release. One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.
The third victim of the shooting was an elderly man who was in bed at his home in the 1300 block of East 19th Street, where he was struck by a bullet that traveled through the wall of his home, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital where he’s listed as being in stable condition.
The identity of the person killed in the shooting has not yet been released by officials.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.