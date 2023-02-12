 Skip to main content
BPD: 1 dead, one hurt in crash involving speed, alcohol

One man was killed and a second suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of East Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield Police said.

High speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the 2:28 a.m. crash in which the vehicle left the road and overturned several times, ejecting both men, according to a BPD news release.

