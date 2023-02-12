BPD: 1 dead, one hurt in crash involving speed, alcohol

One man was killed and a second suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of East Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield Police said.
High speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the 2:28 a.m. crash in which the vehicle left the road and overturned several times, ejecting both men, according to a BPD news release.
One man died at the scene; the other was taken to a hospital. Their names were not released.
Additionally, an unoccupied patrol vehicle blocking the road for the safety of the investigating officers was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.