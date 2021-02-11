An employee of one establishment was caught selling alcohol to a minor during a Minor Decoy Operation on Wednesday, Bakersfield Police reported Thursday, while nine other establishments denied alcohol to the decoy.
The operation was done to check compliance at off-site alcohol retail establishments, BPD said in a news release. It used supervised individuals under age 20 who tried to buy alcohol at licensed premises.
The one employee who sold alcohol to a minor was cited, BPD reported.
BPD said selling alcohol to a minor can bring criminal prosecution and administrative penalties to employees and the licensee.