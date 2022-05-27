Boys & Girls Clubs to host vaccine clinics in June

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in June 2022 for children ages 5 and up, as well as adults in Bakersfield and Lamont, through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.
The CDC has expanded the eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older, recommending that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series, according to a Boys & Girls Clubs news release.
The CDC has also strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.
The June clinics are in collaboration with the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center and Kern County Public Health, according to the release.
At the Armstrong Youth Center, which is located at 801 Niles St., the clinics are being held from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 1, 15, 22 and 29; the clinics are being held there from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 13, 20 and 27; and from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 30.
At the Lamont Club, which is located at 8301 Segrue Road, the clinics will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 7, 14 and 21; and from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 3, 9, 16 and 23.