Boys & Girls Clubs receive over $45K grant to help expand meal program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bakersfield has received a grant aimed at helping to feed children across the state.
No Kid Hungry California announced last week that it was distributing 42 grants totaling $1.8 million to schools and nonprofits across California. Of that, $45,850 of that is going to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bakersfield. The organization has always served meals to its members, but it has ramped up distribution over the course of the pandemic, often serving in areas where schools weren't.
No Kid Hungry California said in a release that it had previously given over $10.6 million in grants since the pandemic began. Its goal is making sure students are fed in order to ensure their academic success. These grants can be used to improve or expand access to food services and programs. No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile lauded the work of recipients, in a statement.
"We are proud to continue to support their hard work through these grants and by elevating their stories of hard work and dedication," she said. "No Kid Hungry will always be grateful for all of the work that these volunteers and organizations have done."