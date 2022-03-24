Boys & Girls Clubs offering vaccine clinics in April
The Bakersfield Californian
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up in Bakersfield and Lamont through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.
The clinics listed below are being hosted in collaboration with the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center and Kern County Public Health. The COVID vaccination availability has the following age guidelines: Moderna or Janssen aka “Johnson and Johnson” for those 18 and older; and Pfizer for those ages 5 and older.
The vaccines will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 4, 6, 7, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28 in the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield. On April 19, vaccinations will be available at that location from 2:30 to 7 p.m.
The vaccines will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on April 5 and April 26 at the Lamont Club, which is located at 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont. On April 19, vaccinations will be available at that location from 2:30 to 6 p.m.