Boys & Girls Clubs offering 'grab and go" meals for kids

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is offering "grab and go" meals to children at locations in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont this summer.
Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be served to children ages 18 and younger. The children do not have to be present to receive a meal and there is no eligibility documentation, according to a club news release.
The following sites offer meals, Monday through Friday:
• Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield. Meals served 3 to 5 p.m. now through Aug. 16.
• Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive in Arvin. Meals served 2 to 4 p.m. now through Aug. 2.
• David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont. Meals served from 2 to 3 p.m., now through July 26.
• David Nelson Pocket Park, 1511 Niles St. in Bakersfield. Meals served from 2 to 4 p.m., now through Aug. 16.
• Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont. Meals served from 3 to 4 p.m., now through July 26.
• Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Road in Bakersfield. Meals served from 3 to 4 p.m., now through Aug. 16.
• Riverview Southern Baptist Church, 410 Beardsley Ave. in Bakersfield. Meals served from 3 to 4 p.m., now through Aug. 16.
The Club's Nutrition Program serves about 4,000 meals per day to children in need. Call 661-325-3730 or visit https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/nutritionprogram for more information.