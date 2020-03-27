U.S. Army veteran Alfred Rivera, his wife, Marie, and their four kids never had to get out of their car.
Which is probably a good thing during a global pandemic when getting too close to others, even really nice others, is not advised.
Instead, the Rivera family just pulled up to the food station at the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County on Niles Street and volunteers wearing gloves handed over several brown paper bags containing not only "supper" for the children that day, but the following day's breakfast as well.
"It's so convenient for us," Rivera said. "We stay in the car, we stay safe and we go straight home.
"This is serious. This ain't no game," he said.
The Rivera family was just one of scores who picked up food at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s "grab and go" meal service available at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street and at four other locations across the county.
Like a drive-thru at a restaurant, the families, one by one, pulled up to the shade structure in the center's parking lot, and folks like club Nutrition Coordinator Chelsea Dow loaded them up with a late lunch — or "supper" — of chicken salad with pita bread, apple sauce, carrot sticks and milk. The breakfast for Thursday morning included cereal, cinnamon bread, fruit and milk.
"We have very strict nutrition guidelines," said Dow, who was also wearing protective gloves. "We're distributing a total of between 1,700 and 1,800 meals a day at the five sites combined."
The double-meal pick-up, which started this week, is a significant change brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and approved by state officials, said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.
With the closure of so many schools — the club was operating on approximately 59 campuses — the ground shifted quickly for club administrators.
"It's been all hands on deck," Smith said.
Hours of operation have increased. The number of meals sent home for children is growing by the day. And Day Camp services for a limited number of students have expanded.
In addition, beginning Saturday, free meal distribution will be expanded to include Saturdays and Sundays.
"We want to support working families who may be experiencing challenges due to school closures in our area," Smith said. "We are working to be cautious and responsive as possible to our family and community in this challenging time."
At three club locations — Armstrong Youth Center in east Bakersfield, Stockdale Club in southwest Bakersfield, and Lamont Club — the primary goal is to provide full-day activities for school-age children of first responders, healthcare professionals, essential community personnel, and those whose parents and guardians who must work to maintain employment.
The health protocols are extensive, Smith said. But they can't guarantee 100 percent protection.
"We have staff whose job it is to walk around and wipe down surfaces all day," he said. "It smells like hand sanitizer and Pine-Sol in here."
No visitors are allowed. And students are admonished to remain 10 feet from one another.
"An 8-year-old told me, 'The best way to fight the virus is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds,'" Smith said. "That was an 8-year-old. So I was getting schooled."
Outside the building, Rivera, the father of four still in his car, held up a canister of bleach wipes and a bottle of hand sanitizer as he and his wife talked about how serious they are about keeping their family safe in the midst of the pandemic.
"All truth," he said, smiling. "No fake news here."
