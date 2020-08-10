The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is providing a grab and go meal service for at-risk and disadvantaged children in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont.
Starting this Thursday, the Stockdale Club’s external meal service will be moved to the Suburu Elementary campus to increase food accessibility for children in need.
The club's Nutrition Program is currently serving 2,400 meals per day at five locations. The program will continue to serve "supper" along with "snack" for the following day together to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes to pick up meals.
Locations include:
David Head Center: 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont
Meal service: 2 p.m.
Arvin Children's Center: 800 Walnut Drive in Arvin
Meal service: 2 p.m.
Lamont Club: 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont
Meal service: 3 p.m.
Armstrong Youth Center: 801 Niles St.
Meal service: 3 p.m.
Suburu Elementary School: 7315 Harris Road
Meal service: 3 p.m.
Meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger during the COVID-19 crisis.
For more information, call 661-325-3730 or visit https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/covid-19
