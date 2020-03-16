The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will continue operating at three separate facility-based program sites and extend hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to create day camp settings while schools are closed.
The three Club locations — Armstrong Youth Center (801 Niles St.), Stockdale Club (5207 Young St. Suite 200) and Lamont Club (8301 Segrue Road) — will be accepting new members, extending programs and serving meals.
“We want to support working families who may be experiencing challenges due to school closures in our area,” said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County. “We are working to be cautious and responsive as possible to our family and community in this challenging time.”
The clubs have no evidence of anyone at their facilities having contracted the COVID-19 virus and have instituted the following policies:
Families and staff will be asked to discontinue participation if they have had symptoms of illness; fall into one of the vulnerable/risk categories; or come in to contact with anyone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus and/or is awaiting test results in the last 14 days.
Youth and staff are required to wash their hands upon arrival and will wash thoroughly before eating meals, snacks or after using the restroom. Also, the club is instituting hand washing breaks and program environment wipe downs during scheduled activities.
If the club experiences a confirmed case of coronavirus, it will close down for 24 hours to allow the disinfection of all surfaces. However, the club cannot guarantee that the club environments are germ and virus free.
Capacity will be limited to fewer than 250 people, including staff. The club will maintain a minimum of 20:1 ratio between attendees and staff.
These services are fee-based to cover the costs of overhead directly reflecting extended operation hours, increased staffing, increase program supplies, and meal services.
Parents are advised to call their neighborhood club to confirm the dates/time or visit bgclubsofkerncounty.org.
