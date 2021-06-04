Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County hosting summer camps

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County have opened three Summer Learning Recovery Camps for area youth ages 5 to 17.
According to a news release, the camps will run Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Boys & Girls Clubs said that those attending will participate in small-group academic, evidence-based interventions and enrichment activities including reading, performing and visual arts, physical fitness, STEM, Summer Brain Gain and MyFuture. They will be directed and mentored by Youth Development Professionals.
Also, breakfast and lunch will be served daily, according to the news release.
Here are the camp locations:
• Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont
• Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street in Bakersfield
• Stockdale Club, 5207 Young Street in Bakersfield
There are slots still available and registration is being accepted at https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/day-camps.