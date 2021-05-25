Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County hiring positions in after school program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is looking for individuals interested in being part of the club’s 2021-22 after school program.
In a news release, the Boys & Girls Clubs said it's actively looking for most parts of Kern County. It will be operating 67 after school programs in partnership with 11 local school districts in Arvin, Bakersfield, Frazier Park, Gorman, Lamont, Lost Hills, Kernville, Shafter and Wasco, along with three traditional sites in Bakersfield and Lamont for a total of 70 after-school programs serving over 9,000 children per day.
According to the news release, activity leader positions require a high school diploma/GED, at least 18 years of age, and have 48 college credits or a paraprofessional certificate.
Resumes are currently being accepted at hr@bgclubsofkerncounty.org