The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County announced Wednesday an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and it will be closing its Armstrong Youth Center and food services program temporarily, according to a news release.
On Wednesday the organization learned an employee tested positive, adding there's a possibility that staff and club members were exposed to the individual in the two weeks prior to the date of diagnosis.
The staff member has been off work since June 25.
As a result, the Armstrong Youth Center, located at 801 Niles St., and food services program will be closed for professional sanitizing until Monday.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is collaborating with the Kern County Public Health Department officials and adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to privately inform anyone determined to have been in close contact with the employee. The organization is also in ongoing communication with the individual, who is following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine as recommended by their doctor.
If community members have additional questions, contact Zane Smith at 325-3730.
