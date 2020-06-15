The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will continue providing "grab and go" Summer Meal Service for at-risk and disadvantaged children in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont through Aug 12, according to a news release.
The program will continue serving supper and breakfast for the following day together, to reduce the frequency families have to leave home to pick up meals. The Club's Nutrition Program is currently serving 2,400 meals per day at five locations, seven days per week.
Here are the five locations: David Head Center, 2 p.m. meal service (10300 San Diego Street Lamont); Arvin Children's Center, 2 p.m. meal service (800 Walnut Drive); Lamont Club, 3 p.m. meal service (8301 Segrue Road); Armstrong Youth Center, 3 p.m. meal service (801 Niles Street, Bakersfield); Stockdale Club, 3 p.m. meal service (5207 Young Street, Bakersfield).
