Boys & Girls Clubs hosting vaccine clinics at clubs throughout December

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those ages 5 and older throughout December at the following times and locations:
- at the Lamont Club (8301, Segrue Road), from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 21; and 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 28;
- at the Armstrong Youth Center (801 Niles St.) from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23; from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 27; and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29-30
- at the Stockdale Club (5207 Young St., Suite 200) from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday; from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 16; from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 23; and from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 30.