Boys & Girls Clubs hosting free vaccine, booster shot clinic

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July for children ages 5 and up in Bakersfield and Lamont through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.
The CDC has expanded the eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older, recommending that children ages 5 to 11 should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.
The CDC has also strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.
The COVID clinics are in collaboration with the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center and Kern County Public Health.
In the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield, the vaccines will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday; from 4 to 7 p.m. July 13; from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 18; from 4 to 7 p.m. July 20; from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 25; and from 4 to 7 p.m. July 27.
At the Lamont Boys & Girls Club at 8301 Segrue Road, vaccines are available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday; from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 12; from 3:30 to 6 p.m. July 14; from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 19; and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. July 21.