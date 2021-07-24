Boys & Girls Clubs hold Back2School supply drive

A Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Back2School supply drive seeks to ensure students go back to school with what they need — everything from backpacks to notebooks and more.
The clubs are accepting traditional school supply donations at three club sites, and online donations at bgclubsofkerncounty.org/schoolsupplies through Aug. 11. Online donations will be used to buy supplies. Gift cards to office supply and retail stores are welcome, too.
The drop-off sites are Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; Stockdale Club, 5207 Young St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.