The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Nutrition Program is adding a new location to its "grab and go" meal service for at-risk and disadvantaged children come Monday. It's at Rexland Acres Park.
The club's meal service, which is breakfast and lunch served together, will be distributed at the park at 315 East Fairview Road from 3 to 4 p.m. Meals are served Monday to Saturday (with Sunday meals included on Saturday), according to a club news release.
Ongoing meal service locations include:
• David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont, at 2 p.m.
• Arvin Children's Center, 800 Walnut Drive, at 2 p.m.
• Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road, at 3 p.m.
• Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield, at 3 p.m.
• Suburu Elementary School, 7315 Harris Road in Bakersfield, at 3 p.m.
• Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Road in Bakersfield, at 3 p.m.
Meals are available to all children 18 years of age and younger during the COVID-19 crisis, the club said in a news release.