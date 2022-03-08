Boys & Girls Club seeks teens for Summer Jobs Program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with Bank of America and Taco Bell Foundation, are providing free workforce and job readiness training to local teens.
Registration forms and required documents can be picked up on weekdays at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles Street, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/summerjobsprogram.
High school teens ages 15 to 18 can register for the 2022 BGCKC Summer Jobs Program until Friday.
The Career Launch workforce development classes run from March 21 through May 20.
Participating teens attend class one day per week from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center. Teens who complete the Career Launch portion will have the opportunity to apply and interview for a five-week paid Summer Jobs Program internship with local small to medium-sized companies. For more information on the program, contact Ruth Miranda with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County at 661-325-3730, extension 238, or email her at summerjobsprogram@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.