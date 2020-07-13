The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has launched a Back2School drive to ensure Club members have necessary school supplies entering the academic year.
A news release from the organization states traditional school supply donations will be accepted at three local Club sites. Donations can also be made online at www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/schoolsupplies.
The three drop-off locations in Bakersfield are Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles Street, Stockdale Club at 5207 Young Street and Lamont Club at 8301 Segrue Road.
The Boys and Girls Club said community members and organizations can donate or host a traditional donation drive in their neighborhood or office from July 13 to August 10.
Suggested donation supplies include backpacks, composition notebooks (wide ruled), spiral notebooks, construction paper, copy paper, pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, highlighters, post-it notes, glue sticks, tape rolls, student scissors and other office supplies.
Call 325-3730 for more information.
