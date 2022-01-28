Boys & Girls Club hosting COVID vaccine clinics in February

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is continuing to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 and up in Bakersfield and Lamont through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.
The clinics listed below are being held in collaboration with the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center, Kern Medical Center, and Kern County Public Health, which will offer the following COVID Vaccinations: Moderna, to those age 18 and older; Johnson & Johnson, also for those 18 and older; and the Pfizer vaccine to the those age 5 and older.
From 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles Street, the vaccine will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as on Feb. 7, Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, Feb. 24 and Feb. 28.
From 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lamont Club at 8301 Segrue Road, the vaccines will be available Tuesday, Feb. 8, Feb. 9, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.
The Stockdale Club at 5207 Young St., Suite 200, is offering the vaccine from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17.