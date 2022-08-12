Boys & Girls Club helps hundreds get ready for back to school

The Boys & Girls Clubs continued an annual tradition Friday, with its back-to-school event that distributed crayons, protractors and even haircuts to hundreds of children from all over Kern County.
"The community really came out for the kids this year," said Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation for the Kern County Boys & Girls Clubs. The nonprofit put out a call for support in July, and a slew of organizations chipped in to make Friday's event the biggest and best one yet for local students.
The gathering at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street, one of the local club locations, featured a countless number of school supplies that more than 120 children were able to "shop" from, at no cost, Cushine said, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the club's nonprofit partners.
The contributors that made the giveaway possible included the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and Electric, University of Phoenix, Aera Energy, Affinity Truck Center, Health Net of California, Christian Men's Fellowship, Bank of America, Li and Liao Optometry, Westchester Kiwanis Club and State Farm.
In addition to the items that were distributed Friday, hundreds more children will receive school supplies that were sent out to school sites that partner with the Boys & Girls Club, including Lamont, Stockdale and Suburu elementary schools, Cushine said.
The local clubs are also hosting a fundraising drive at Ross clothing stores, where donors can give at the cash register and the store will match the first $400,000 raised until Aug. 21. Every $5 donation helps provide one half-hour of homework help for a club youth, and $15 helps keep a kid safe after school, according to club officials.
"A generous donation of new backpacks and school supplies from businesses and nonprofits in the community, and monetary donations, will make our Boys & Girls Clubs members confident and ready for their first day of school," said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.