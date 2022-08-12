 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Club helps hundreds get ready for back to school

The Boys & Girls Clubs continued an annual tradition Friday, with its back-to-school event that distributed crayons, protractors and even haircuts to hundreds of children from all over Kern County.

"The community really came out for the kids this year," said Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation for the Kern County Boys & Girls Clubs. The nonprofit put out a call for support in July, and a slew of organizations chipped in to make Friday's event the biggest and best one yet for local students.

