Boys & Girls Club camps offer activities all summer

Summer Day Camps are underway at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, which is hosting activities at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center and the Stockdale Club.
The camps, intended for children ages 5 to 17, run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday through Aug. 16 and includes breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.
Registrations are still being accepted at www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/daycamps. More information is available at 661-325-3730.
The Armstrong Youth Center is located at 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield. The Stockdale Club is located at 5207 Young St. in Bakersfield.