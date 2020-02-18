The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra to support after school programming at the Armstrong Youth Center, according to a news release.
"Bank of the Sierra is proud to continue our support of youth services in our community through our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County," said Larry Velasquez, market president for Bank of the Sierra.
The clubs after school programs offer homework assistance, classes in STEM, fine arts, dance, drama, health and fitness, and life skills, according to the release.
A check will be presented to the club members on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Armstrong Youth Center, located at 801 Niles St., according to the release.
