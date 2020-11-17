The public will be able to pick up free packs of 20 single-use masks at three sites in Bakersfield on Friday.
Staff from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and Jim Burke Ford will pass out 20 medical-grade disposable face masks produced by Ford and the UAW to residents who drop by distribution centers.
Masks will be distributed at the following places and times on Friday while supplies last:
- Boys & Girls Club - Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. from noon to 5 p.m.
- Jim Burke Ford at 2001 Oak St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jim Burke Ford at 5300 Gasoline Alley Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.