Boys and Girls Clubs roll out Summer Jobs Program

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will hold its annual workforce and job readiness training program to local teenagers starting this month.
According to a news release from the organization, the program is being held in partnership with The Women’s and Girls’ Fund and Bank of America. The Boys and Girls Clubs will also team up with local businesses, including Logic Film Company, KGET-17, Bakersfield Museum of Art and DLB Fire Protection to provide summer employment opportunities for participants, the news release stated.
Through March 31, teenagers between 15 and 18 years old can register for the program at https://bit.ly/38Oq2QZ.
A virtual orientation will be held April 1 at 5 p.m. and classes will be held April 5 through May 21, according to the news release. Participating teens will attend classes one day per week from 5-6:30 p.m. at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street. Those who complete the classes will then have the chance to apply and interview for a five-week paid summer internship.
For more information on the BGCKC Summer Jobs Program, please call Natalie Martinez at 661-325-3730, extension 222.