Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County adds site for grab-and-go meals

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County have added a location for its grab-and-go meal service for children this summer.
According to a news release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, David Nelson Pocket Park, located at 1511 Niles Street, has been added as a distribution site.
It will join other Kern County locations providing meals for children in at-risk or disadvantaged circumstances, Monday through Saturday. Faith Family Church/NOR Veterans Hall is the lone location to deviate from that schedule, offering its meals Monday to Friday.
Here is a list of the Kern County distribution locations:
• David Nelson Pocket Park, 1511 Niles St. in Bakersfield, 2-3 p.m.
• Faith Family Church/NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Rd. in Oildale, 2-3 p.m.
• David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont, 2-3 p.m.
• Arvin Children's Center, 800 Walnut Dr. in Arvin, 2-4 p.m.
• Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd., 3-4 p.m.
• Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield, 3-5 p.m.
• Suburu Elementary School, 7315 Harris Rd. in Bakersfield, 3-4 p.m.
• Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Rd. in Bakersfield, 3-4 p.m.