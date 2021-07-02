Boys and Girls Club offering grab-and-go meals for at-risk children

The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County will provide grab-and-go meals for at-risk children beginning Monday at multiple locations across Kern County
Meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 or younger.
Meals will be served Monday through Saturday, except when noted.
Locations are listed below.
Golden Hearts Church, 106 Wilson Ave., Bakersfield: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Aug. 18.
David Nelson Pocket Park, 1511 Niles St., Bakersfield: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 9 - Aug. 17.
Faith Family Church/NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Road, Bakersfield: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 1 - Aug. 17 (Monday through Friday only).
David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St., Lamont: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Arvin Children's Center, 800 Walnut Drive, Arvin: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road, Lamont: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St., Bakersfield: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Suburu Elementary School, 7315 Harris Road, Bakersfield: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Road, Bakersfield: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.