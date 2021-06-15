Boys and Girls Club holding job fair for youth development positions

The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 26, at the Armstrong Youth Center located at 801 Niles St.
The organization is looking to fill over 200 positions for the 2021-22 school year. Individuals who love working with children and are interested in being a part of a youth development team should bring their resume. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and at least 48 college credits or a paraprofessional certificate.
For individuals who may not qualify, a paraprofessional certificate test will be offered.
For more information, call 661-325-3730 ext. 235.