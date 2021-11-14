Boy who got his 'wishes' on TV as his vision faded graduates into adulthood

In 2005, Colton Meyer watched the sun rise from the top of the Empire State Building with Amy Grant for an episode of the NBC show "Three Wishes" in 2005.
Meyer had begun to lose his eyesight from a rare disorder called leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). His "wish" then was to see New York in all its glory before his eyesight faded.
The Bakersfield resident, now 24, has been considered legally blind for some time, and he has very little vision left. But Meyer and those who form the tight support system around him are emphatic: Life with little vision isn't simple, but the latest update from Meyer isn't a sad story.
Meyer has entered adulthood and he's making strides toward independence in his own life.
"I’ve taken some big steps," Meyer said.
One of his biggest supporters is his girlfriend Mikaela Hollock. Recently, the couple braved the crowds of Disneyland for Halloween. When they first started dating in 2018, Hollock wasn't used to leading someone by the arm. Now it's second nature. Everywhere he goes, Meyer receives help once people realizes he's blind.
"I think he’ll be okay personally, because no one will stop him," she said.
Over the years, local media, including The Californian, have followed Meyer's progress from his initial diagnosis to his high school graduation. His mother, Laura Robbie, his earliest and fiercest advocate, said the family used receive mail from all over the world in a P.O. Box.
Meyer wasn't always a fan of the attention as a teen or kid, but now he's happy to talk more about what's happening in his life. And he does have good news to share: He graduated from Bakersfield College this spring with associate degrees in communications and liberal arts.
He credits the college's communication chair, Helen Acosta, in particular with keeping him on track. But he said all the faculty and staff were incredibly accommodating, whether it was digitizing a textbook or dictating an exam.
"I don’t feel my education was hindered in any way," he said.
Meyer has had one big takeaway from his experience so far: "There’s always people that will be there to help you."
Job-hunting with a disability
Now he's facing a question that can be a minefield for any young adult: What kind of career is he interested in pursing? But he also has to figure out if the job can offer him reasonable accommodations.
Meyer is hoping to land some type of desk job. He boasts he can type 140 word per minute.
Lately, Meyer has been looking into the possibility of becoming a 9-1-1 dispatcher. He likes the idea of being a calm presence on the phone while dispatching help quickly.
And there are other factors to consider, like getting to work. Meyer doesn't drive, and he's reliant on his family members to take him where he needs to go. He worries that local buses aren't reliable and that ride-sharing is too costly.
"I’m at the mercy of the bus schedule or Uber and Lyft's large prices," Meyer said.
Helping him take those first steps into the workforce is the state's Department of Rehabilitation, an agency that has helped him along the way during college.
He's reached out to them for help from their job placement program for those who have disabilities and to look into getting a guide dog.
'There's nothing wrong with helping people'
The question of independence is one that Meyer and his family have wrestled with his whole life. It's something he seeks balance on now.
"There is a certain level of bad feeling that comes from being dependent," Meyer explained.
For most of his childhood, Meyer attended Free Will Christian Academy, which Robbie describes as a one-room school house in Shafter. Sending him to the private school in Shafter might have "sheltered" him, but Meyer said he felt like they did a better job keeping an eye on him.
Robbie worried about his safety at the public school he previously attended. She pulled him out when he was assigned a "buddy" to monitor him, and he was nearly hit by a bus.
Even as his vision declined, he would refuse to use his cane out of embarrassment, despite his mom's urging. And he didn't need to: Everybody at his little school knew him and he was able to navigate it with occasional gentle guidance.
But then Meyer wanted to get on the train to visit Hollock, who then lived in Hanford. He began visiting her with friends, but then he went solo. The cane didn't just help him navigate but served as a beacon for Amtrak conductors to help him board.
"I would say that was a big step for my independence," he said.
But he still can't imagine living by himself. Meyer lives with his mom, and he hopes to move in with Hollock after she's graduated from school.
Hollock said both of them rely on each other for different things, and that's something she appreciates about the relationship. She said she looks to him for emotional support.
"We’re not dependent on each other, but we’re not completely independent," she said.
Hollock plans to teach junior high. She said dating Meyer has changed her perspective on teaching, because now she she understands how important it is to make sure to there are different kinds of strategies for different students.
Hollock hopes that other people who learn about Meyer's story can learn that people with disabilities don't need judgment — just a little patience.
"Sometimes they just need a little help," Hollock said. "There’s nothing wrong with helping people."
Robbie, a special education teacher, tells parents in her shoes that children with disabilities need one more thing: supporters.
"When you have a child who have a disability, you are that child’s advocate," she said. "Nobody will care about that child the way you do."
Robbie said that doesn't stop once a child turns 18. So 16 years after Meyer road in a limo through the Big Apple with Amy Grant, Robbie is making a wish for her son.
"If there’s anyone that has any ideas, job leads, dogs, I would encourage them to email him," Robbie said.
Meyer can be reached at climatichaos@hotmail.com.