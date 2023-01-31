 Skip to main content
Boy, 11, missing from MLK Elementary School has been found

An 11-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, the Bakersfield Police Department said, has returned home. 

Jeremiah Barraza was last seen around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, police added.

