Fun is returning to Kern County.
As Gov. Gavin Newsom has attempted to wrangle with the coronavirus pandemic, many Californians have been stuck in their homes. That, however, is slowly changing.
The governor is allowing certain counties to enter Stage 3 of his four-stage reopening plan. On Friday, Kern County officials allowed 12 new business sectors in Stage 3 to open, with many of those sectors designed to entertain, or provide a good time, to local residents.
And some of those residents wasted no time getting back to the good times they've sorely missed out on over the last two months.
“Wow. It’s great to be out of the house and it’s going to be great to throw that ball,” said retired attorney Dave Cochran, who's organized a weekly bowling tournament at The BLVD since December with his wife. “It’s been a long two months.”
Cochran wasted no time getting the tournament back up and running since it was forced to shut down in March. He said as soon as he heard bowling would be allowed to come back, he got on the phone and called his friends.
“It’s kind of exciting for us,” he said. “We’ve been bowling together for a long time.”
The tournament attracted around 15 bowlers to The BLVD Monday afternoon. Many of them have been bowling together for years, but had been forced into isolation after the governor closed local businesses in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As grocery stores and some big box stores continued to do business, followed by the gradual reopening of restaurants and other retailers, the bowlers have been anxiously waiting.
“For me, it should have been opened up a lot sooner, but it is what it is,” said bowler Mike Maloy. “You’ve got to go with the governor, but it’s a long time past due for me. They should have opened up several weeks ago.”
But the wait has now concluded, and by opening the bowling alley and arcade at 4 p.m. on Saturday, The BLVD was one of the first businesses in Kern County to take advantage of the governor’s easing restrictions.
“Every second of every day, we’ve been sitting here waiting,” said Victoria Chivas, general manager at The BLVD. “We were just waiting and hoping that we were going to get good news.”
Once that news arrived, The BLVD was flooded with calls. Chivas said the phone rang about "every 14 seconds” on Saturday, with customers eager to know if the games had come back yet.
The reopening, however, comes with restrictions. The BLVD has instituted new health and safety measures, which limit the amount of bowlers and arcade players that can be present at any time. In addition, staff plan to sanitize surfaces as often as possible.
Other businesses throughout Kern County will need to follow similar measures when they reopen. The new regulations allow schools, day camps, camping, hotels, casinos and card rooms, film, television, music production, professional sports without an audience, bars and wineries, gyms and fitness studios, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys, zoos and museums to open.
The state has released guidance businesses must follow in order to open. The guidance is available at kerncounty.com.
