The Bakersfield City School District Board of Education will consider boundary and grade level changes to five elementary and middle schools as Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School prepares to open its doors in 2020.
Proposed enrollment criteria changes to Downtown Elementary were also presented at the board meeting Tuesday.
Steve McClain, assistant superintendent of business services, said the proposed boundary changes for August 2020 include adjusting boundaries for Munsey, Wayside, Mt. Vernon and Casa Loma elementary schools, which are all near King Elementary, in order to create a boundary for the new school. Additionally, the district is proposing changing Munsey from kindergarten through fifth grade to kindergarten to sixth grade, which will lower the number of students at Curran Middle School.
Other changes include adding sixth grade classes to Casa Loma and Wayside elementary schools next year to offset the shift in student enrollment to King Elementary, and Sequoia Middle School, a sixth through eighth grade school, will become a junior high serving seventh and eighth grades.
“Going toward opening a new school we have to redraw our boundaries,” McClain said. Back in 2014, there was a districtwide boundary adjustment done to 20 schools, and it had been the first time in around 20 years that changes took place.
The boundary changes would have a net impact of about 140 students at Munsey Elementary and 20 students at Wayside Elementary, McClain explained. He also said Casa Loma would be brought "back to a moderate size" in terms of student population. Changes to Sequoia Middle School would result in a drop off of around 100 students.
A letter was sent to homes last week that would be affected by proposed boundary changes.
The boundary changes will allow students to have the opportunity to attend a school closer to their home, reduces overcrowding at other schools and will result in less time on buses for more students and will free up four bus runs during peak transportation times, McClain said.
"It's really going to help all the schools," he said.
The board will take action on boundary changes on Dec. 17.
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will open Aug. 12, 2020.
DOWNTOWN ELEMENTARY
Mark Luque, assistant superintendent of educational services, also presented proposed changes to Downtown Elementary's enrollment priorities and other recommendations to the board Tuesday.
Recently, the board discussed doing away with Downtown's lottery system for enrollment and instead making it a boundary school. There was also discussion of eliminating its seventh and eighth grade classes. There are five levels of priority for enrollment which include having a sibling currently enrolled in Downtown, a parent being a district employee and a parent working in downtown Bakersfield.
It is the only school in the district where parents have to submit applications for their students to attend, and because space is limited and applications increase each year, enrollment is based on a lottery system.
Luque explained one proposed priority change would allow parents who live in the area, but do not work in downtown Bakersfield, to enroll their students in the school.
The five proposed enrollment criteria priorities are:
- Priority one: incoming siblings of currently enrolled students and school site employees
- Priority two: neighborhood residents with no employment in the designated downtown business area required
- Priority three: a student whose parent resides within the district’s attendance boundaries and works within the downtown business area, and the student needs daycare
- Priority four: a student whose parent works within the designated downtown business area and resides outside of the district attendance boundaries, and the student needs daycare
- Priority five: all others who have established residency based upon employment anywhere in the district’s boundaries regardless of daycare needs
Additionally, based on parent input, it is recommended that Downtown remain a kindergarten through eighth grade school and that currently enrolled students remain at Downtown Elementary.
Any approved changes to Downtown would take effect in the 2021-2022 school year. No board action was taken Tuesday.
Many Downtown parents were satisfied with what was presented to the board and believe it would "maintain the culture" seen at the school.
"I think they really listened to what we had to say when the last parent group met and took into consideration and detail the thought our group put together," said parent Christina Rajlal.
(2) comments
The idea that parents want to “maintain the culture” comes off as very elitist. Would “the culture” become less desirable if the”wrong” students were permitted to attend? And what makes a child the “right” or “wrong” fit for the school’s current “culture”? Are the parents afraid of having students from low-income homes, or students whose parents don’t work at “acceptable” jobs (such as being a farm worker or laborer)? The parents at Downtown School want the taxpayers to finance their kids’ education, but they don’t want their little darlings mixing with “the great unwashed” of a typical public school. If that is the case, why don’t these parents open their pocketbooks and pay for private school? Then they can “maintain the culture” to their hearts’ content!
why do they need to keep in the part of needing child care? That part requires $$$ that many parents don't have. It keeps out kids that would otherwise get to go to Downtown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.